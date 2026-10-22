The bear hunting season in Minnesota concluded Sunday, October 18. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the harvest indicates the 3rd most bears shot in the state in 2026. The total killed was 4,168 this year. The total harvested last year was 2,683. The only two years that saw a higher number of bears shot in the state w as in 1995 and in 2001.

Where Bears Were Shot in Minnesota

Schmitt says 80% of the bears shot were taken in the first 2 weeks of the season. He says just under 1,000 were registered in the last 2 weeks of the season. Schmitt says that's pretty normal for a bear hunting season. He says there was a record number of bears shot in no quota areas where bears typically don't reside. Schmitt says this is further evidence that bears have expanded the locations that they live in the state. He says not many bears were shot in the St. Cloud area but there was a spike in bears shot between Brainerd and Little Falls. He says the Milaca, Mora and Cambridge area was up 300 bears shot compared to last year.

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Antlerless and Youth Hunt Results

The early antlerless and youth deer hunt took place this past weekend. Schmitt says the antlerless hunt took place in 22 permit areas were deer numbers are high. Almost 4,800 antlerless deer were shot in those areas which is up 42% compared to 2025. The statewide youth deer hunt saw 8,289 deer shot, which is up from 6,968 shot last year. He says participation for both hunts were high. Schmitt says there are a lot of deer in the state.

photo courtesy of Glen Schmitt for TSM photo courtesy of Glen Schmitt for TSM

Waterfowl, Pheasant and Grouse Hunting

The waterfowl, pheasant and grouse hunting seasons continue. Schmitt believes teal have moved out of the area with other ducks moving in. He says the strong winds moved some birds around but the warmer than normal weather this week caused many birds to stay put. Schmitt is hearing good reports for pheasant hunting as more corn is harvested. He suspects the pheasant season will play out well after the firearm deer season is complete. Schmitt explains grouse reports are "real pocketed" in the state with the most success happening in northern Minnesota.

Fall Fishing Hasn't Changed Much

Fall fishing hasn't changed much as water temperatures are in the upper 50s. Schmitt says fish haven't bit much in Central Minnesota but he is optimistic the cooler weather forecasted for next week with allow the fishing to improve.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, click below.