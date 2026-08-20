The bear hunting season is just around the corner in Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON to discuss how baiting is going and what type of season hunters should expect.

Bear Baiting

Bear baiting started August 14 and based on reports in northern Minnesota, baits are getting hit. Schmitt says a report from Emily and Outing indicates that they've had bears come in and out of the area on a regular basis. He says there isn't "a ton of natural forest food" but baiting will change when acorns start dropping later this month.

Bear Hunt

Schmitt expects this to be a good bear hunting season based on high bear numbers, a and lack of forest food. He believes acorns will play a big role. Bear hunting season in Minnesota runs from September 1 - October 18.

photo courtesy of Glen Schmitt for TSM photo courtesy of Glen Schmitt for TSM

Ducks

The Minnesota DNR released this year's breeding waterfowl survey. Schmitt says it turned up some good information. He says wetland abundance is up from last year. Schmitt says more water options has led to better duck numbers for this fall. He says Mallards are up 47%, and blue wing teal is up 220% compared to last year. Schmitt says all duck types were up across the board. He says Canada goose numbers dropped 23% statewide. Schmitt says to improve hunting possibilities this fall, we're going to need some rain.

Andrew Schmitt for TSM Andrew Schmitt for TSM

Fishing

Fishing is slowly improving in Minnesota as water temperatures drop. Schmitt says temps are mostly in the 70s in Central Minnesota on area lakes. He'd like to see the temps drop into the 50s, which would greatly improve the opportunities to catch fish.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, click below.