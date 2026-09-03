Drought conditions in Minnesota are expected to impact waterfowl hunting this fall. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. The early Teal hunting season runs from Saturday, September 5 to Wednesday September 9. This includes blue-winged, green-winged and cinnamon teal.

Teal and Goose

Schmitt says teal numbers are up considerably this year compared to last year. The early Canada goose season also starts Saturday in Minnesota and goes through September 20. Schmitt says the Minnesota DNR indicates the goose numbers are down overall in the state but he believes the numbers in Central Minnesota are pretty good. He says they had a good hatch and because many fields are being harvested already, due to the dry conditions, it could be easier for hunters to find geese. Schmitt says participation in the early teal season is expected to be between 13,000 and 25,000.

Getting Boats Into Water

Schmitt says it might be difficult to get boats into usual hunting spots for teal and during the traditional duck hunting season. Schmitt says the dry conditions aren't likely to improve enough so he suggests checking your normal hunting locations prior to hunting.

Hunter Participation

Small game hunting in Minnesota is on a downward trajectory compared to the last couple of years. Schmitt says Minnesota is down 2% compared to last year and almost 7% compared to the 10-year average. Duck stamp sales were down 3% last year compared to the year before. Schmitt says grouse and pheasant numbers are holding fairly steady.

Fall Fishing

Warmer weather conditions recently have pushed up water temperatures in Central Minnesota. Schmitt says fall fishing can't really take hold until water temperatures drop.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, click below.