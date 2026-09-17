Approximately 2,700 bears have been shot in Minnesota as of Monday according to the Minnesota DNR. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News says that number is "pretty good" compared last year where Minnesota was at 1,600 at the same time last year. Schmitt says the bear harvest is up about 40% from season. He says the expectation was that this would be a good bear hunting season and that is holding true.

Bear Hunting

Schmitt believes the expectation was that 3,500 to 4,000 bears would be shot in the state this season. The bear hunting season continues through October 18. Schmitt says 2024 saw one of the highest amount of bears shot at 3,530. He says reports he's heard indicate that most hunters who wanted to shoot a bear, have.

Image Credit: Shivam Kumar via Unsplash Image Credit: Shivam Kumar via Unsplash

Moose Hunting?

There used to be a moose hunting season in Minnesota. Schmitt says the population of moose in the state declined causing an end to moose hunting in the state. Minnesota allowed for moose hunting until 1922 before closing it down for nearly 50 years. Moose hunting was once again allowed in 1971 but was canceled indefinitely in 2013.

Moose Numbers

Schmitt says Minnesota has approximately 4,400 moose in the state in 2026, which is up 11% compared to 2025 numbers. He says it's unclear if moose hunting will ever return but its a good sign that population numbers have stabilized. Schmitt says the majority of the moose population is along the Canadian border.

photo courtesy of Glen Schmitt for TSM photo courtesy of Glen Schmitt for TSM

Fall Fishing

Water temperatures have dropped to 60 degree temperatures which has improved fishing conditions. Schmitt says pan fishing is "exceptional" and suggests doing some crappie fishing. He says pan fish have moved off the weed edges and are suspended in deeper water. Schmitt believes in bass fishing right now until the walleye fishing improves as water temperatures drop.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, click below.