The majority of the black bears in the state of Minnesota live in the northern 1/3 of the state. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON to discuss the growing bear population in Minnesota. The Minnesota DNR says the state has between 12,000 and 18,000 American black bears. Schmitt says northern Minnesota still have the majority of bears but bears have been spotted in Minnesota as far south as Albert Lea and as far west at Marshall.

Image Credit: voyaguers wolf project via Facebook Image Credit: voyaguers wolf project via Facebook

Bear Population

Schmitt believes the bear population is growing but the amount of sightings has increased in part because the large amount of trail cameras, door bell cameras and the fact that everyone has cellphones. He can't remember seeing bear in northern Minnesota during the day but now it's common. The Cass County Sheriff in northern Minnesota issued a warning to residents about bear interactions. Schmitt cannot recall another time where a warning had to be issued.

Forest Food

Forest food isn't as plentiful right now compared to earlier this year. Schmitt says a lack of rain in northern Minnesota is a contributing factor. Bear baiting opens Friday, August 14 for the upcoming bear hunting season. Schmitt anticipates a good hunting season with active bears and a healthy population. He says hunters have shot bear in Central Minnesota but your odds of finding bear increase as you move north to Little Falls and further north from there into Cass County. The bear hunting season in Minnesota goes from September 1 - October 18.

photo - Glen Schmitt for TSM photo - Glen Schmitt for TSM

Fishing

Schmitt believes we are in a transition period when it comes to fishing in the state. He says water temperatures have cooled a bit from 80+ degrees to 72-74 degrees. Schmitt suggests fishing for a variety of species and to be flexible if one approach doesn't work. He says when the water cools, you can change your approach.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, click below.