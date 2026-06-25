Fishing conditions in Central Minnesota are changing and the weather is playing a big role. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON to discuss how the cooler weather has impacted fishing and what to expect in the next week.

photo - Jay Caldwell photo - Jay Caldwell

Water Levels

Schmitt says water levels in Central Minnesota are pretty normal on lakes but the Mississippi River is a bit down. He says locations like Ottertail County have been lacking for rain which has made it difficult for anglers to get boats in.

Water Temps

The water temperatures on Central Minnesota lakes have varied so much due to the up and down air temperatures. Schmitt says water temps locally are in the low 60s but he expects them to be up into the upper 70s when 90 degree temperatures are expected starting this weekend.

photo - Jay Caldwell photo - Jay Caldwell

Where to Find Fish

Schmitt believes if you are looking for walleye, look where bugs are hatching over mudflats. He suggests looking along weed lines, and main lake structure. Schmitt says you'll have more success finding walleyes during low light time periods which includes early morning and late in the day. He says crappies can be found on weed flats and weed edges and best fished in the evening.

Share the Lake

Warmer weather brings more recreational boaters onto area lakes. Schmitt suggests being considerate of everyone on the boat accesses and on lakes. He says fishing early and late may be best to catch fish and best to avoid crowds.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, click below.