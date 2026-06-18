The Minnesota DNR is currently holding a public comment period in regards to regulations on 10 lakes in the state looking at fish limits. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON to discuss.

New Regulations

Schmitt says there are 2 lakes in Central Minnesota that are included in this discussion; they are Cedar Lake in Annandale and Pleasant Lake. He says the plan on Cedar Lake is to keep the current sunfish regulation which is 20 sunfish with only 5 over 8 inches in length. Schmitt likes this plan because it allows anglers to keep a fine amount of fish but only 5 can be bigger. He believes this is the first time this option has become available in the DNR's toolbox. The only other local lake in question is Pleasant Lake, just south of St. Cloud. Schmitt says there has been a 5 sunfish limit for at least 20 years. He says the plan is to remove the 5 sunfish limit and go back to a 20 sunfish limit.

Local Fishing

Water temperatures went above 70 degrees last week but are back down to the mid 60s on Central Minnesota lakes due to this current stretch of cooler weather. Schmitt says walleyes have become a bit more sluggish. He is still a believer in jigging using either slow stand up jigs or weed guarded jigs in the weeds using a minnow or leech. Schmitt says bluegills and bass have been super plentiful with the weed growth on many area lakes. He is having trouble finding crappies right now in central Minnesota and northern Minnesota on Leech Lake.

Image Credit: tyler donaghy via unsplash Image Credit: tyler donaghy via unsplash

JAKES Day

The Stearns County Thundering Toms chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation raises money for turkey conservation and habitat. This Saturday the Thundering Toms have a youth event called "JAKES Day" from 9am-noon with registration starting at 8:30am at Kimball Rod and Gun Club in Kimball. There is a $5 registration fee and the event will include activities for kids ages 3-16. There will also be demonstrations. Register by calling Charlie Mueller at 320-333-0338.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, click below.