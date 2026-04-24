The St. Cloud area may not officially be in a drought but ponds and small watering holes have noticeably less water or are completely dried up. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says a lack of moisture with a dry and windy spring could have consequences for animal habitat especially waterfowl.

Photo Glen Schmitt for TSM Photo Glen Schmitt for TSM loading...

Ice Out

The ice is off the majority of lakes in southern and central Minnesota with some ice remaining on northern Minnesota lakes. Schmitt says you probably have to go north of Walker to find ice on any area lakes. He says the warm weather and wind has pushed ice off of lakes in the last week and Schmitt is optimistic that ice will be completely out on Minnesota lakes by the walleye fishing opener in May.

photo - Andrew Schmitt for TSM photo - Andrew Schmitt for TSM loading...

Turkey Hunt

The first wild turkey hunting season ended Tuesday. That was season A, season B started Wednesday. Schmitt says he doesn't have harvest numbers from season A yet but heard mostly positive reports with birds being very active and are responding well to calls. The last two spring turkey hunting seasons have been record breaking.

Pan and Bass Fishing

Pan and bass fishing continues throughout the state. Schmitt says the weekend weather hasn't been great so that has had a negative impact on fishing success. He says warmer weather will move fish into shallow water. Schmitt believes water temperatures on Central Minnesota lakes are in the mid 50s. He says fish are moving in and out of shallow water depending on temperatures. Schmitt suggests looking for pan fish in shallow mud bottoms, bays, channels, boat harbors, and culvert areas in less than 5 feet of water.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, click below.