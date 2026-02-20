The warm stretch of weather that Minnesota experienced last week has hurt ice conditions in central and southern Minnesota heading into the final weekend of walleye ice fishing for the season. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON to break it down.

Ice Access

Schmitt says the water accesses are a bit beat up in central and southern Minnesota due to the warmer weather making it difficult for anglers to bring larger vehicles onto the ice. He's going back to using his ATV to be on the safe side. Schmitt has heard reports of open water on main water locations in southern and western Minnesota. The cooler weather that has arrived will help refreeze some locations and Schmitt is confident these shorelines will heal up. He believes the shorelines in northern Minnesota are in better shape.

Walleye

The walleye ice fishing season closes Sunday on in-land lakes in Minnesota. Schmitt suggests going to traditional walleye lakes if you're looking to catch walleye. He's switched his attention to panfish. Schmitt has had success finding crappies and sunfish along weed lines in shallow water.

Successful Catfish Fest

Schmitt says Catfish Fest on the Chain of Lakes in Richmond was a big success last weekend. He says over 300 catfish were caught with the biggest one being a 17.04 pounder, the 2nd place finisher caught a 16 pound channel catfish.

Big Convention in Minnesota

The National Pheasant and Quail Classic is talking place today-Sunday at the Minneapolis Convention Center. It was in Minnesota last in 2023. The event is held every year in the Upper Midwest. Schmitt says it's the nations largest trade show for upland hunting.

