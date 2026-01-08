Warmer weather this week is melting some snow but the ice on area lakes is not being adversely affected. That according to Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News, who joined me on WJON. He says the warmer weather is neither helping nor harming the ice depth on Central Minnesota lakes.

Ice Conditions

Schmitt says getting around areas lakes is pretty easy right now which has helped increase ice fishing traffic. He indicates he feels comfortable driving his ATV on area lakes and urges anglers to always check before you go to make sure the ice is safe for whatever you are taking onto the ice. Schmitt estimates we have 12 inches of ice on area lakes. He says that isn't uniform but just an estimate. He believes many anglers don't want to go ice fishing until they feel comfortable driving their pickup onto the ice with a big wheelhouse.

Northern Minnesota

Northern Minnesota ice depths are better than they are in Central Minnesota. Schmitt says there are very few limitations. He estimates there is 20 or more inches of ice north of Brainerd. Schmitt explains the amount of people ice fishing in northern Minnesota is much more based on their ice depths.

The Bite

Schmitt says the ice depth improvement allows for anglers to go to more spots on lakes which helps with the bite. He says low light periods are proving to be the best times to find walleye and crappies. Schmitt indicates he's heard reports of anglers having lots of success between 4pm-4am. He says fish tend to feed more during low light periods during this time of year. Schmitt explains panfish can be found in shallow water. He says overall fishing has been pretty good.

Bass Season

A year round bass fishing season could be happening in Minnesota. Schmitt indicates this could happen as early as March 1st depending on state approval. He speculates it will be catch and release for bass starting in February and continuing through early May.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, click below.