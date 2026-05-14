The Minnesota walleye fishing opener lacked success due to windy conditions throughout the majority of the state. That according to Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News, who says activity in the morning was much better than the afternoon as anglers grew tired of the windy and cold conditions. He says water temperatures on northern Minnesota lakes were in the upper 40s to low 50s, making it challenging. Schmitt says wind gusts were in the 20 to 30 MPH range which caused many anglers to cut their day short.

photo courtesy of Glen Schmitt for TSM photo courtesy of Glen Schmitt for TSM loading...

Mixed Results

Schmitt says he heard mixed results locally through the 5 days of walleye fishing in Central Minnesota. He says that isn't uncommon for this time of year. Schmitt says lakes that have performed well for walleyes so far have been the horseshoe chain of lakes in the Richmond/Cold Spring area, Rice Lake near Paynesville, Sauk Lake, and Big Kandiyohi Lake near Willmar. He says the lakes that have performed well have performed really well, which is unusual.

Presentation and Outlook

Presentations that have worked include a jig and a minnow and Schmitt says "these are aggressive fish" and he says when you find one, you usually find many. He says pan fishing in the area continues to be a great option. Schmitt says water temperatures in Central Minnesota are in the upper 50s and warming up. He expects the spawn to take place within a week to 10 days. Schmitt expects the fishing to improve this weekend as temperatures warm.

Turkey Hunt

Schmitt says through 3 seasons of spring turkey hunting through May 5, 11,695 turkeys were registered. That is down from 13,482 that were registered through 3 seasons in 2025. Season B has yielded the most turkeys harvested at 3,675. Turkey hunting season E started Wednesday. The final season (season F) starts on May 20...it's an 11-day season.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, click below.