Water temperatures are on the rise on Minnesota lakes with this recent stretch of warm weather. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says water temperatures are 6-10 degrees warmer this week at this time compared to last week. Schmitt says smaller lakes (500-800 acres) have really heated up for walleye fishing.

photo - Jay Caldwell photo - Jay Caldwell loading...

Influence of Warmer Weather

Schmitt says water temps on those lakes have improved to 60+ degrees or warmer, weeds are growing and the walleyes are biting. Schmitt suggests looking near points and shoreline breaks. He says there is a window in the spring and a window in the fall where the fishing is good so take advantage of it. Schmitt encourages anglers to try smaller known walleye lakes in Central Minnesota this weekend. He is a believer in a jig and a minnow to catch walleyes right now.

Northern Lakes

As for bigger lakes, Mille Lacs, Leach, Red Lake and Winnie... Schmitt says water temps there are leading to better fishing as walleyes are becoming more active on larger lakes up north. He anticipates the bite on northern lakes to rapidly improve.

The Spawn

In Central Minnesota, Schmitt says crappies are spawning. He says crappies are in shallow water with blue gills behind them. Schmitt expects panfish to be in full spawning mode next week if not before. He says panfish are vulnerable right now so he cautions to not overfish them.

Photo by Michael Anfang on Unsplash Photo by Michael Anfang on Unsplash loading...

Bears in Central MN

There has been an increase in bear sightings in Central Minnesota. Schmitt says there has been an increase in bears spotted on trail cameras and a bear was spotted on a golf course in Alexandria last week. He says the DNR suggests not to run from bears and to not get between a bear and its cubs.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, click below.