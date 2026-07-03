The heat wave in Central Minnesota is having affects on both water temperatures and fish strategies. Jerry Carlson from In the Outdoors joined me on WJON this week. He says water temperatures have dropped in recent weeks but have been on the rise in the last 5 days as air temperatures have exceeded 80 degrees. Carlson expects water temperatures to move into the mid 70s by this weekend.

Share Lakes

The warmer weather is especially welcomed by recreational boaters, swimmers and water skiers in Minnesota. Carlson expects lakes to be busy this holiday weekend. He suggests sharing of the lake and to be considerate of others. Due to the heavy activity on many lakes, Carlson urges swimmers to stay close to shore and to always wear life jackets.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

When to Fish

Carlson says fishing has been very good this summer so far. He suggests fishing early and late for the most success. Carlson says fish are going to be more active on cloudy days than on sunny days. He says fish are moving to deeper water and his choice to fish is the deep weed line. Carlson calls it is the interstate of the under water world.

How to Catch Fish

To catch fish Carlson suggests using a floating jig head and sucker or fat head minnow. He believes if you do so, you'll catch northern pike, bass and walleyes. Carlson says it's a simple presentation but if you work that deep weed line, you'll catch fish.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jerry Carlson, click below.