The Minnesota pheasant hunting season starts at 9am Saturday October 11 and runs thru January 4. Jerry Carlson from In the Outdoors joined me on WJON as he filled in for Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News. Carlson says the reason for the 9am start is because pheasants don't like to be wet so if it is really dewy they will come to roads and are susceptible to being hunted along roads before 9am.

Pheasant Hunting

Carlson believes pheasant hunting could be challenging this year with much of the corn still in fields. He says there is a lot of cover for pheasants. Carlson says it be tough to get the pheasants out of cornfields. Carlson says the largest pheasant population in Minnesota is in south and western Minnesota. He says the population of pheasants this year is up as compared to last year.

Waterfowl Hunting Returns

Waterfowl hunting is back on in the central zone in Minnesota starting on Saturday October 11 after a short 5 day break. The season will continue though November 30. Carlson says duck numbers are down in Central Minnesota because there just isn't great nesting opportunities here.

Turkey and Archery Deer Hunt

Fall turkey hunting continues in Minnesota thru November 2. Carlson says turkey populations in the state are high and fall hunting allows for shooting of either sex. He says the fall turkey hunt isn't as popular as the spring hunt. Archery deer season is off to a slow start due to the warm weather, according to Carlson. He expects it to pick up this week with cooler weather forecasted.

Fall Fishing

Fall fishing has also been slowed by warmer than normal temperatures. Carlson says fish are still in summer patterns and can be found along weed lines. He says cooler weather coming will cool the water temperatures and traditional fall patterns could take hold.

