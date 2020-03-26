Ways to Support Minnesota While At Home [PODCAST]

Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joined Jerry Carlson and I today on WJON. She talked about ways to explore Minnesota on virtual tours online, watching movies and television shows with Minnesota connections, consuming Minnesota beers and dreaming about Minnesota summer vacations. Listen below.

Explore Minnesota From a Safe Distance

While we all practice social-distancing, Explore Minnesota wants residents and travelers to continue to daydream, feel optimistic and be connected. Here’s a fun list of great activities to safely see and do across the state – and when the world is ready to travel again, we’re here to welcome you.

Tune-in To Spots Across the State via Virtual Tours

You can explore many great things to see and do in Minnesota from the comfort of your home. Attractions across the state have created virtual tour experiences via 360º video, Facebook Live or special apps. These tours offer a unique, behind-the-scenes look at attractions.

Minnesota Zoo, Apple Valley

Binge Watch Your Favorite Minnesota Movies and TV Shows

Movies made in Minnesota have become fan favorites like the Mighty Ducks trilogy, Grumpy Old Men, and of course, Purple Rain. Television shows like the Mary Tyler Moore Show, Coach, and Little House on the Prairie also call Minnesota home.

Sip on Stately Beverages

You still can sip on stately Minnesota-made cocktails from your couch made with spirits across the state or enjoy a pint of beer from the many breweries that offer curbside pickup of crowlers, growlers or pick up a pack from your local store.

Take a Hike or Hop on a Bike

Many of Minnesota’s wide-open spaces are still open. While maintaining proper social-distancing guidelines, you can get outside to enjoy the fresh air and get some steps in. Outdoor-goers should prepare for visitor center and park equipment closures, or other changes to operations across the state.

Support Local Business Across the State

Many of your favorite local restaurants, retailers and businesses are open for business and need your support. While closed to standard in-house operations, you can still help these businesses by ordering items to-go via takeout, curbside pickup, or delivery options. You can also purchase a gift card for future use or indulge in special online shopping incentives.

Daydream About a Minnesota Vacation

Summer is just around the corner and one of the best times to explore the state. Whether you’re planning to stay close-to-home or hitting the open road with your family, discover new places to explore when the time is right and it’s safe to pursue travel as usual again. Visit exploreminnesota.com, or Explore Minnesota offers a series of free travel brochures to assist with you Minnesota travel planning and vacation choices. Order at: exploreminnesota.com/order-travel-guides (due to COVID-19, orders may be delayed).