Ways to Explore St. Patty’s Day Weekend in MN

Minnesota loves St. Patrick's Day and this weekend Jake Juliot from Explore Minnesota has a list of many of the state's celebrations on Saturday and Sunday.

You don't have to be Irish to get in on the fun of St. Patrick's Day. Parades, parties, races and concerts are held throughout the state, so put on your best green attire and raise a Guinness with the rest of us.

Celtic Festival MOORHEAD, MARCH 16

Enjoy the intriguing history, arts and traditions of the seven Celtic Nations with two performance stages, heritage presentations, activity booths and Celtic foods at the Celtic Festival at Hjemkomst Center in Moorhead.

St. Patrick's Day Parade & Craft Sale MAPLE LAKE, MARCH 16

Celebrate the day by heading to the charming "old town" of Maple Lake for the festive St. Patrick's Day Parade & Craft Sale. After the parade, stroll over to Birch Avenue, where you'll find a delightful array of food vendors serving up mouthwatering treats.

St. Patrick's Day Parade COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, MARCH 16

Head to the outer suburbs for Minneapolis' Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which is organized by a couple of residents from Columbia Heights (Sean and Judith Clerkin) and several other families from the metro area. The Minneapolis St. Patrick's Day Association will also be crowning Ms. Blarney at O'Shaughnessy Distillery, right around the corner from Surly Brewing Company and the Market at Malcolm Yards.

Luck O' the Lake EXCELSIOR, MARCH 16

The Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce presents its annual 5k and one mile race alongside such family-friendly entertainment as the Rince na Greine Irish Dancers, a magic show, and locally brewed beer. St. Patrick's Day Red Beard Run/Walk SPICER, MARCH 16 Runners can also register for the St. Patrick's Day Red Beard Run/Walk that starts and ends at Pirrotta Park, right across the street from the Spicer restaurant/bar O'Neil's. Come for the camaraderie, stay for a smokehouse burger or Saturday night's prime rib dinner special.

St. Paul Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade ST. PAUL, MARCH 16

Watch the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in downtown St. Paul. The parade begins at noon the parade will begin at Rice Park and end at Mears Park, the original route walked in 1967.

St. Patrick's Day Bash ST. PAUL, MARCH 17

The Wabasha Street Caves hosts its annual St. Patrick's Day Bash starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20, and grant you access to $1 green beer and live music from Drunken Bonnie Lad.

St. Patrick's Day Parade & Celebration CROSSLAKE, MARCH 16

Start your day with the Clover Dash 5K, then grab some lunch and a curbside spot to watch the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade. This parade features floats, fun, entertainment and more.

St. Patrick's Day Irish Celebration ST. PAUL, MARCH 16

Take in all things Irish at the St. Patrick's Day Irish Celebration. Lively Celtic music, dancing and vendors will be featured at the Landmark Center.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Pub Crawl GREATER ST CLOUD, MARCH 16

Walk your way through St. Joseph at the annual St. Patty’s Weekend Pub Crawl! Grab a drink at Bad Habit, The LaPlayette, The Middy, St. Joe Legion, and Sal’s! The event will also feature food trucks and prizes. Have fun, and don’t forget to wear your green! Looking for some fun for the whole family? Saint Patrick’s Marty Parade in Marty, Minnesota is the perfect celebration! The parade starts at 1pm on March 16th. Afterwards there will be live music at Pearl Lake Lodge by Pirates Guitars and Beachfront Bars!

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jake Juliot it is available below.