Living in Minnesota, we all know the hot spots. You know, the best places to go on vacation or for the weekend or for a day trip. The best places to stay, attractions to visit, as well as the greatest places to shop and eat and drink.

But if you're not from around here? You really rely on friends and family in the Gopher State. Or a list you find online of the best places in the United States to visit.

So I'm always intrigued to see what non-Minnesotans think are the best of our state.

The World Population Review just listed two Minnesota places as top places to visit.

And let me just say one of them is pretty obvious. But the other -- honestly, I didn't have Voyageur's National Park on my bingo card.

VOYAGEUR'S NATIONAL PARK

Voyageur's National Park is in the backyard of my old stomping grounds -- International Falls along the Canadian border. It's intensely beautiful, remote-feeling, rugged and a bit wild. It's also the only national park located in Minnesota.

The World Population review rankings says Voyageur's is the top spot to visit for nature-loving travelers with "over 500 islands to explore and 655 miles of shoreline, perfect for adventurers looking to canoe, kayak, fish, and hike. In the winter, visitors can snowshoe and cross-country ski."

All true. I highly recommend.

The second top spot is a lot more predictable.

THE MINNESOTA STATE FAIR

According to the World Population Review state rankings, the Minnesota State Fair and its Fair Grounds at the end of August to early September are THE place for visitors "looking for shows, rides and fun food."

Amen to the fun fair food.

In a world where you COULD be known as the state with the giant hockey stick or big ball of twine, Voyageur's National Park and the Minnesota State Fair are very much on Explore Minnesota's brand.

