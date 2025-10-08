October in Minnesota can be a great time to explore Minnesota's pumpkin patches. Jake Juliot from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON to discuss in detail the options Minnesota has to offer.

Minneapolis–St. Paul

Apple Jack Orchards

Delano

About 40 minutes from Minneapolis, Apple Jack Orchards has views of the Crow River, a hay bale pyramid, mini maze, play areas, goats, chickens, turkeys, and a giant jumping pillow. Not to mention a wide variety of pumpkins and squash.

Dehn's Pumpkins

Dayton

Since opening in 2003, Dehn's Pumpkins has attracted families who adhere to the belief that you can’t have too much of a good thing. Although Dehn's is a true family farm, it still manages to feature practically every fall activity you can imagine, from tried-and-true staples like pick-your-own-pumpkins, hayrides and a 5-acre corn maze to more off-the-beaten-patch activities like a gourd slinger, giant slide, and Saturday wine tastings.

Eveland Family Farm

Andover

Find pumpkins and gourds of all sizes and colors or take a farm tour to see cows, llamas, donkey, sheep, and horses. There’s also a rotating lineup of food trucks, a coffee cart, hayrides, and more.

Peter’s Pumpkins & Carmen’s Corn

Shakopee

Find a corn maze, Croffles (a sweet treat that’s a hybrid of croissants and waffles), and freshly roasted sweet corn at Peter’s Pumpkins & Carmen’s Corn in Shakopee. You-pick your pumpkin or take a ride on a hayride.

Pleasant Valley Orchard

Shafer

Hop on a hayride to the pumpkin patch where you can pick your own pumpkins. Pleasant Valley Orchard also offers fall treats like caramel apples, apple turnovers, apple brats, and fresh apple cider. Join their Twelve Days of Halloween celebration leading up to the holiday with special events, activities, and sales for kids of all ages.

Schiltgen Farms

Afton

For more than 40 years, the family behind Schiltgen Farms have been growing and selling pumpkins. At the patch, find over 75 different varieties of pumpkins, of all shapes and sizes. They also sell other fall favorites like squash and gourds, and host local food trucks throughout the season.

Sever’s Corn Maze and Fall Festival

Shakopee

One of Minnesota’s most popular spots in the fall, Sever’s Corn Maze and Fall Festival has more than 30 kid-friendly activities to do, including a corn maze, giant slide, corn pit, jumping pillows, petting zoo, pumpkin blasters, and more. Tickets are required and we recommend buying them online in advance.

Tom’s Pumpkin Farm

Lindstrom

Pick your own pumpkin at Tom’s Pumpkin Farm, 45 minutes north of St. Paul. They’re open late September through Halloween and have a variety of pumpkins, squash, and gourds for sale for under $5.

Twin Cities Harvest Festival and Maze

Brooklyn Park

Wander through Minnesota’s largest corn maze, whose theme changes every year. Past homages have included nods to such major sports teams as the Minnesota United, Lynx and Vikings. Pick a pumpkin, jump in the corn pit or go through the haybale maze.

Waldoch Farm

Lino Lakes

As you explore Waldoch Farm, don’t be alarmed if you hear a faint BOOM in the distance. That’s just the corn cannon. Found among the many wonders of Waldoch’s massive maze area, the corn cannon is just one of many fun activities, including pedal-powered go-karts (for kids and adults), Grandpa’s Grain Train, face painting, an obstacle course, playhouses, tug-o-war and, of course, the corn maze. If you manage to tear yourself away from the maze, Waldoch offers pick-your-own and pre-picked pumpkins, too.

Zywiec’s Landscape and Garden Center

Cottage Grove

Home to the Fall Fun Fest and the terrifying Haunting Experience, all ages are welcome to pick a pumpkin or join the Halloween fun at Zywiec’s Landscape and Garden Center in Cottage Grove.

Greater Minnesota

Barten Pumpkins

New Prague

Billing itself as “the most family-friendly free pumpkin patch in the Twin Cities,” Barten Pumpkins talks a big game. Wagons are available at no cost, making it easy to haul pumpkins or tired kids across the grounds. Wander among the vast field of pumpkins, photograph a few picturesque fall moments, and enjoy a leisurely afternoon on the farm.

Bridgewater Produce Farm

Northfield

Don’t feel like letting the kids run wild in the field? Bridgewater Farm offers pre-picked pumpkins ready for carving. They also offer the Instagram-worthy Cinderella pumpkins, white pumpkins, pie pumpkins, and more. Go for a loop on the barrel rides, climb the hay bale pyramid, or play in the corn box.

Buffalo River Pumpkin Patch

Glyndon

Open September and October, the Buffalo River Pumpkin Patch near Moorhead offers a petting zoo, game area, barrel rides, a general store, and much more. Don’t miss the little monsters game area, trike track, and more.

Center Creek Orchard

Fairmont

Center Creek Orchard offers hayrides, storytelling, corn pile, scarecrow building, a jump pad, giant maze, apple sling, barrel ride, crawl tunnels, super slide, and a haunted forest. You can pick your own pumpkins, and seasonal foods are available for purchase.

Collegeville Orchards

St. Joseph

Just south of the Lake Wobegon Trail — a 62-mile paved bike path between St. Joseph and Osakis — you’d better believe the pumpkins at Collegeville Orchards are above average. Bike there from St. Joseph for a short, 7-mile ride split between the Lake Wobegon Trail and a few rustic country roads (the aptly named Old Collegeville and Fruit Farm roads).

Pick from a wide variety — from mini to pie to all sizes of carving pumpkins. Kids will love the wagon rides, petting zoo (with goats, sheep and alpacas!), and pumpkin painting.

Farmer John's Pumpkin Patch

Austin

Farmer John’s has a refreshingly simple philosophy: to provide informal, hands-on fun to families. It’s not the largest or most dazzling pumpkin patch in Minnesota, but that’s because the fun at Farmer John’s isn’t about gadgets or mazes; it’s about spending time together as a family.

Pick your own pumpkins and raspberries, see the chickens, pet the farm cats, bring a picnic and establish your family’s next annual tradition. Schedule an evening group tour — complete with campfire, marshmallows and hot dogs — for a truly special memory.

Grandma’s Little Acre

Saint Peter

Grandma’s Little Acre in Saint Peter offers a you-pick pumpkin patch, hayrides every Saturday and Sunday in October, and other seasonal produce.

Lendt’s Pumpkin Patch

Wyoming

Lendt’s Pumpkin Patch offers free admission and has you-pick pumpkins in a 40-acre field. They also sell mums, a variety of pumpkins, honey, popcorn on the cob, and more. Hayrides are available October 1–31, and there’s mini donuts, corn dogs, cheese curds, fried pickles, and more.

LuceLine Orchard

Watertown

Sprawling across 155 rolling acres of land — including 10 acres of pumpkins, an 80-acre wetland and nearly 10,000 apple trees — LuceLine Orchard is practically a small town unto itself. Kids will love unique activities like Hay Mountain, the Children of the Corn Tent and the apple launcher.

Meanwhile, kids-at-heart will love walking or running through the lush wetland trails, watching live music, or enjoying a beverage at The Dog House Pub. Leashed dogs are welcome, so bring Rover along to help sniff out the perfect pumpkin.

Maple Hills Orchard

Frazee

Located in Frazee in Becker County, Maple Hills Orchard offers a wide variety of jack-o-lantern, culinary, and heirloom pie pumpkins. It’s a you-pick farm with a gift shop, tractor hayrides, outdoor games, pollinator educational sessions, and more.

Nelson Farm

Litchfield

During the fall season, Nelson Farm can guarantee two things will always drop from the sky: leaves and — thanks to the Pumpkin Chucker Flinger Thinger — pumpkins. A full-scale, working trebuchet, the Pumpkin Chucker’s 20-foot arm and 1,000-pound counterweight easily flings pumpkins through the air and into the Nelson Farm Lake, drawing cheers and shrieks of glee from kids and adults alike.

Other experiences at the massive Nelson Farm pumpkin patch include the daily Agricultural Olympics, disc golf, mega corn maze, Pumpkin 500 tricycle race, and scarecrow-making contests.

Northwoods Orchard

Oronoco

About 20 minutes outside Rochester, Northwoods Orchard offers a large you-pick pumpkin patch, corn mazes, farm animals, wagon rides, and more.

Peaceful Pines Farm

Pine City

Peaceful Pines is a family-focused pumpkin patch located just a few miles from downtown Pine City, offering pick-your-own pumpkins, complimentary bounce houses, a corn pit, and even a kid-sized corn maze! Plan your trip during the Fall Fun Festival for special activities like free face painting, apple and honey tasting, and kid-friendly games.

Pearson Family Farm

Clear Lake

Less than 20 minutes from St. Cloud, Pearson Family Farm grows more than 60 varieties of pumpkins, squash, and gourds in a range of shapes, sizes, colors and textures. They also sell locally grown honey and freshly popped popcorn, and have a corn maze with a design that changes each year.

Probstfield Farm

Moorhead

Named for its original 1868 homesteaders, Randolph and Catherine Probstfield, this farm is both a historical site honoring their legacies and a shining modern example of sustainable agriculture and community gardening. Celebrate the fall harvest with pick-your-own pumpkins, wagon rides, farm activities, live music, and even some Civil War reenactors.

Sekapp Orchard

Rochester

During the peak of fall harvest, Sekapp Orchard’s Pumpkinland is the place to be. Get lost in the straw bale maze, corn maze, and find fun for all ages at their various attractions. They also sell apples, honey, barbecue sauces, jams, jellies, and other seasonal produce.

Thea’s Pumpkin Patch

Pelican Rapids

This family-run business uses the proceeds from the pumpkin and corn maze to fund Thea’s college fund. She is active in 4H and participates in the county fair and has

competed at the state fair. There’s a custom design corn maze, with past designs including minions, dinosaurs, and The Wizard of Oz. The patch is located between Pelican Rapids and Fergus Falls, and is close to Maplewood State Park, a popular spot for fall color hikes.

Triple S Pumpkins

Royalton

Open weekends in the fall, Triple S Pumpkins offers 50 varieties of pumpkins, squash, gourds, corn stalks, hay bales, and more. Stop by the snack shack for hot dogs, nachos, apple cider, and more. Stroll through their corn walk (not a maze), visit the petting zoo, and more. Best of all, there is no admission or parking fees.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jake Juliot, click below.