Minnesota has many options for those of you planning on sticking around in the state over spring break. Jake Juliot from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON to highlight some options.

Animal Sanctuary Rescues And Shelters Abused And Abandoned Wildlife John Moore, Getty Images loading...

Zoos and Aquariums

Great options for elementary age kids include going to zoos and aquariums. Juliot suggests the Minnesota Zoo’s Tropics Trail, which offers fish in Discovery Bay, or you can visit a baby Malayan Tapir. The Como Zoo offers a wide variety of animals and you can watch Chloe the sloth while surrounded by tropical plants.

Other options include Sea Life at Mall of America, the Great Lakes Aquarium in Duluth, Snake Discovery in Maplewood, the North American Bear Center and International Wolf Center in Ely, the National Eagle Center in Wabasha, and the Wildlife Center in Columbus or the Raptor Center in St. Paul.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Museums

There are many museums that could interest young people in the state. Juliot says families could go to the Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota in Mankato. Other Children's museum options include the Minnesota Children's Museum in downtown St. Paul, the new Great River Children's Museum in St. Cloud or the Otter Cove Children's Museum in downtown Fergus Falls.

Theaters

Juliot suggests theater options like the Stages Theatre Company in Hopkins and the Children’s Theatre Company in Minneapolis. He says they are designed for families. Past productions have included Matilda Jr., Spookley the Square Pumpkin, A Year with Frog and Toad, Alice in Wonderland, and Frozen.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jake Juliot, click below.