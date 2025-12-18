Cold Minnesota winter doesn't have to limit your activity level. Jake Juliot from Explore Minnesota has some ideas to explore the state while staying indoors.

Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics - Day 8 Getty Images loading...

Curling

Minnesota has become a hot bed for curling in the country. Many of the men's and women's curling Olympians are from Minnesota including 2018 gold medal winner, John Shuster. He's from Duluth. Minnesota has 37 established curling clubs according to the Minnesota Curling Association. Curling options in the state include Frogtown Curling in St. Paul, Chaska Curling Club, Vikingland Curling in Alexandria, Brainerd Lake Curling, Duluth Curling Club, Curl Mesabi and the Mankato Curling Club.

Dancing

The Ballet company Laboratory in St. Paul offers ballet and a variety of classes for beginners, intermediates and more. Interested individuals can sign up for classes. Zenon Dance School in Minneapolis is a well known studio. They offer jazz and beginning/intermediate classes. Other options include Hothouse in Minneapolis, which features street dance, pop, jazz and contemporary. Wabasha Street Caves holds swing dance classes all year round. Fly Freak Studio in Minneapolis also offer classes.

Dog Friendly Activities

Stone Mountain Lodge in Blaine and Brooklyn Park offer both doggy daycare, boarding and an indoor dog park on weekends. Minnetonka's Indoor Zoomies has a playground for small dogs under 30 pounds. Other options include Unleased Hounds & Hops in Minneapolis and Brew Park in Duluth. The Paw in Mankato and the Dog Tank in Mendota Heights have indoor swimming pools.

Golf

Those looking to satisfy their golf fix can visit Top Golf in Brooklyn Center. They offer interactive games with food and drink. Your level of golf ability does not matter. Golf dome options include driving, chipping targets and putting greens in Edina, Brooklyn Park and Maplewood. Albany offers their Top tracer range with both and outdoor and indoor feel. Golf simulators are available at numerous locations throughout the state. Other golf options include mini-golf in Edina at Puttshack along with options at Mall of America and in Mankato.

2022 USA Pickleball West Diamond Regional Ronald Martinez, Getty Images loading...

Pickleball

The popularity of pickleball continues to grow throughout the country. Those interested in the sport can visit locations like Lucky Shot in Minneapolis, Mega Pickle & Pong in Chanhassen and Minnetonka. Pints & Paddle is an option for pickleball fans in Maple Grove. In the St. Cloud area pickleball players gather indoors at the YMCA and Whitney Rec Center.

Rock Climbing

Those looking for an indoor rock climbing experience can find it in Duluth, Minneapolis, St. Paul, and Bloomington. Vertical Endeavors offers lessons for all ages and abilities. Other independent options can be found in Winona, Mankato, Bemidji, Collegeville, St. Cloud and Moorhead.

Photo by Toa Heftiba on Unsplash Photo by Toa Heftiba on Unsplash loading...

Water Parks

Young kids looking to release some energy can do so at any of the Minnesota indoor water parks. The Great Wolf Lodge in Bloomington, the Edge in Duluth, Arrowwood in Alexandria, Paul Bunyan waterpark in Baxter, 3 Bear in Brainerd and Seven Clans Casino in Thief River Falls are all options.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jake Juliot, click below.