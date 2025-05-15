Summer In Minnesota Is Packed With Local Culture And Fun
Minnesota has no shortage of fun and exciting summer events to explore. Jake Juliot from Explore Minnesota highlights some of the great options. Here is a breakdown of the best Minnesota events this summer. Check out more seasonal trip ideas and our complete festivals and events calendar.
JUNE 2025
Studio Hop
Willmar
June 13
Local Willmar artists open their workspaces up to the public at this annual celebration of everything from photography to pottery.
Judy Garland Festival
Grand Rapids
June 19-22
Judy Garland’s hometown of Grand Rapids sings her praises all year round but really amps things up during the annual festival that celebrates the actress and her most iconic film.
Water Ski Days
Lake City
June 26-29
The birthplace of waterskiing toasts its gravity-defying invention with water ski shows, a parade and three days of festivities.
Twin Cities Pride Festival
Minneapolis
June 27-29
Minneapolis welcomes revelers from all walks of life for a community-oriented celebration with a family picnic, festival, parade and rainbow run in Loring Park.
Paul Bunyan Days
Akeley
June 28
Pay homage to everyone’s favorite lumberjack with a Paul Bunyan look-alike contest, art show, minnow races and more in downtown Akeley.
JULY 2025
Hot Dog Nite
Luverne
July 10
More than 15,000 free hot dogs are dished out at this long-running Luverne event, which happens the same weekend as a wiener dog race and low rider-led beauty pageant.
Wilder Pageant
Walnut Grove
July 11-12 and July 18-19
"Little House on the Prairie” author Laura Ingalls Wilder is the subject of live outdoor performances for two weekends in July.
New London Water Days
New London
July 14-20
Festivities at the annual community festival in central Minnesota range from canoe and kayak races to a hog roast and tennis tournament.
Sinclair Lewis Days
Sauk Centre
July 16-20
The Nobel Prize-winning author’s hometown of Sauk Centre hosts five full days of activities, including a treasure hunt, concerts in the park and the Miss Sauk Centre Pageant.
Blueberry/Arts Festival
Ely
July 25-27
Peruse original art and handcrafted items from more than 250 exhibitors at this outdoor festival in Ely, which also features blueberry pie and pancakes, and family-friendly activities.
AUGUST 2025
Heritage Days
East Grand Forks
Aug. 7-10
Celebrate the history and culture of the Red River Valley in East Grand Forks with an antique tractor pull, parade and historical reenactments.
Rendezvous Days Celebration Pow Wow
Grand Portage
Aug. 8-10
This Tribal gathering is sponsored by the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa (Ojibwe) and celebrates with dancing, music, and family activities. The Pow Wow also features traditional foods and craft stands, along with other community-oriented programming.
Minnesota Renaissance Festival
Shakopee
Aug. 16-Sept. 28
Journey back in time at this long-standing, seven-week festival in Shakopee, where it's right to revel among mermaids, knights, fairies, pirates and other colorful characters.
Minnesota State Fair
St. Paul
Aug. 21-Sept. 1
The granddaddy of great festivals — check out our complete guide here — is the second-largest state fair in the country, renowned for its exhibits, grandstand performances and just about any food you can think of served on a stick.
Potato Days
Barnesville
Aug. 23
Named one of the “Top 9 Strangest Food Festivals in the World” by Wanderlust Magazine, Barnesville’s beloved Potato Days is an iconic event in northwest Minnesota that includes French fry feeds, lefse cookoffs, and a street fair.
If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jake Juliot, it is available below.