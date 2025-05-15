Summer In Minnesota Is Packed With Local Culture And Fun

Minnesota has no shortage of fun and exciting summer events to explore. Jake Juliot from Explore Minnesota highlights some of the great options. Here is a breakdown of the best Minnesota events this summer. Check out more seasonal trip ideas and our complete festivals and events calendar.

JUNE 2025

Studio Hop

Willmar

June 13

Local Willmar artists open their workspaces up to the public at this annual celebration of everything from photography to pottery.

Judy Garland Festival

Grand Rapids

June 19-22

Judy Garland’s hometown of Grand Rapids sings her praises all year round but really amps things up during the annual festival that celebrates the actress and her most iconic film.

Water Ski Days

Lake City

June 26-29

The birthplace of waterskiing toasts its gravity-defying invention with water ski shows, a parade and three days of festivities.

Twin Cities Pride Festival

Minneapolis

June 27-29

Minneapolis welcomes revelers from all walks of life for a community-oriented celebration with a family picnic, festival, parade and rainbow run in Loring Park.

Paul Bunyan Days

Akeley

June 28

Pay homage to everyone’s favorite lumberjack with a Paul Bunyan look-alike contest, art show, minnow races and more in downtown Akeley.

JULY 2025

Hot Dog Nite

Luverne

July 10

More than 15,000 free hot dogs are dished out at this long-running Luverne event, which happens the same weekend as a wiener dog race and low rider-led beauty pageant.

Wilder Pageant

Walnut Grove

July 11-12 and July 18-19

"Little House on the Prairie” author Laura Ingalls Wilder is the subject of live outdoor performances for two weekends in July.

New London Water Days

New London

July 14-20

Festivities at the annual community festival in central Minnesota range from canoe and kayak races to a hog roast and tennis tournament.

Sinclair Lewis Days

Sauk Centre

July 16-20

The Nobel Prize-winning author’s hometown of Sauk Centre hosts five full days of activities, including a treasure hunt, concerts in the park and the Miss Sauk Centre Pageant.

Blueberry/Arts Festival

Ely

July 25-27

Peruse original art and handcrafted items from more than 250 exhibitors at this outdoor festival in Ely, which also features blueberry pie and pancakes, and family-friendly activities.

AUGUST 2025

Heritage Days

East Grand Forks

Aug. 7-10

Celebrate the history and culture of the Red River Valley in East Grand Forks with an antique tractor pull, parade and historical reenactments.

Rendezvous Days Celebration Pow Wow

Grand Portage

Aug. 8-10

This Tribal gathering is sponsored by the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa (Ojibwe) and celebrates with dancing, music, and family activities. The Pow Wow also features traditional foods and craft stands, along with other community-oriented programming.

Minnesota Renaissance Festival

Shakopee

Aug. 16-Sept. 28

Journey back in time at this long-standing, seven-week festival in Shakopee, where it's right to revel among mermaids, knights, fairies, pirates and other colorful characters.

Minnesota State Fair

St. Paul

Aug. 21-Sept. 1

The granddaddy of great festivals — check out our complete guide here — is the second-largest state fair in the country, renowned for its exhibits, grandstand performances and just about any food you can think of served on a stick.

Potato Days

Barnesville

Aug. 23

Named one of the “Top 9 Strangest Food Festivals in the World” by Wanderlust Magazine, Barnesville’s beloved Potato Days is an iconic event in northwest Minnesota that includes French fry feeds, lefse cookoffs, and a street fair.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jake Juliot, it is available below.