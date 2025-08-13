The Minnesota State Fair will take place August 21-September 1 this year. Jake Juliot from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON to highlight some "must-dos" at this year's fair.

25 Must-Dos at the Minnesota State Fair

With nearly 500 food items, 30 carnival rides, and more than 900 free performances, there's plenty to keep you busy throughout the Minnesota State Fair's 12-day run. Get ready for "The Great Minnesota Get-Together” with these 25 must-dos, and make sure all of your bases are covered with our complete guide and picks from local chefs, media personalities and more.

1. Ride the Giant Slide

No trip to the State Fair is complete until you grab a mat and take a ride down the iconic Giant Slide. Challenge a friend and the loser has to buy an ice cold lemonade for the winner.

2. Float Through 'Ye Old Mill'

For an old-school good time, board a boat and float through Ye Old Mill. This State Fair staple has been in operation for more than 100 years.

3. Chill Out on a Relaxing Ride

Summer days at the State Fair can get pretty busy, so take a break and relax on the Great Wheel, one of the tallest traveling Ferris wheels in North America.

4. Experience a New Attraction or Exhibit

From special exhibits to awesome midway attractions, you'll always find something different to experience. This year, get a glimpse of what it's like to be an astronaut at Journey to Space, a free hands-on exhibit that explores Earth and other planets. Take a ride on The Thunderbird, North America's tallest portable spring that soars 180 feet into the sky.

There are also new rides at the Midway, including a high-thrill ride with spinning sleds (Overdrive) and a three-armed attraction that tilts and swings riders through the area (The Scorpion). At the Kidway, junior astronauts can hop into their spaceships aboard Hampton Space Age or soar through the sky aboard Jumbo (Flying Elephant) while controlling the ride's up and down motions.

5. Rise Above The Crowds

Get a bird’s-eye view of the fair by taking a ride on the SkyGlider or Skyride. It’s a great way to get around the fairgrounds when you get tired of walking.

6. Go Into Space

See new heights and great views of the fairgrounds and the Twin Cities by going up in the iconic Space Tower.

7. Watch the Parade

Watch the daily parade at 2 p.m. featuring the high school band competition, floats, animals, visiting royalty and more.

8. Enjoy Fine Art

Stroll through the Fine Arts building to see unique pieces by Minnesota artists.

9. Attend a Free Concert

Catch some live music at the Leine Lodge Bandshell, International Bazaar or Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater.

10. See the Butter Sculptures

Watch Princess Kay of the Milky Way and the court have their likenesses carved into a 90-pound block of butter in the Dairy Building.

11. See Huge Shows at the Grandstand

See a popular show at the Grandstand. Past artists have included Pitfall, Keith Urban, Jonas Brothers, The Black Keys, and Mr. "Ball of Twine" himself, "Weird Al" Yankovic.

12. Laugh While You Learn

Discover Minnesota’s history with the hilarious History-On-A-Schtick show at the Schilling Amphitheater stage presented by beloved New Ulm brewery Schell’s.

13. Try All the New Foods

Every year, State Fair food vendors try to one-up each other with a mix of over-the-top new foods meant to impress and delight your palate. Come with a group and try to taste them all! This year's standouts include Shrimp & Pork Toast On-a-Stick, Somali Street Fries, Pot of Gold Potato Dumplings, Chicken-Fried Bacon Fries, and vegan offerings from Afro Deli, The Herbivorous Butcher, and Rooted & Wild.

14. Eat a Bucket of Cookies

Dunk a warm Sweet Martha’s Cookie (or 12) into a cup of ice cold milk from the All You Can Drink Milk booth.

15. Sip Minnesota-Made Drinks

There are more than 300 Minnesota beers, wines and ciders on the fairgrounds for you to try. Some old standbys are Lift Bridge Brewery’s Mini Donut Beer and the locally produced flight at the Minnesota Wine Country stand.

As for brand-new beverages, you can find everything from exclusive IPAs, sours and stouts to slushies, N/A drinks and seltzers. In 2025, we're looking forward to trying the Hot Honey Cream Ale from Bauhaus Brew Labs at LuLu's Public House, the Frozen Espresso Martini Hard Seltzer from Lift Bridge Brewing at Cafe Caribe, and the Dill Pickle Iced Tea (N/A) from Urban Growler.

16. Take in the Scenery

Watch a variety of Minnesota fish swimming in the pond or climb to the top of the fire tower at the DNR Building.

17. Appreciate Agriculture

Celebrate Minnesota's agricultural significance by seeing the prize-winning and giant vegetables in the Agriculture Horticulture Building or learn about a variety of topics in the 4-H building.

18. Seek Out Seed Art

Gaze at the incredible crop art in the Agriculture-Horticulture building. Art and crops collide to create unique pieces made of seeds, corn husks and more. This state fair tradition has been going on since 1965.

19. Watch Lumberjacks at Work

Channel the spirit of Paul Bunyan at the Timberworks Lumberjack Show with daily shows at the North Woods area.

20. Eat Curds

Share some piping hot cheese curds with your friends or family.

21. See the Stunt Dogs

See former rescue dogs perform new tricks at the All-Star Stunt Dogs Splash at the North Woods.

22. Watch Llamas Dress to Impress

The llama costume contest is a treasured State Fair tradition / Minnesota State Fair

Watch the popular Llama Costume Contest to see 4-H kids and their llamas in coordinating costumes.

23. Appreciate the Gift of Life

Walk through the CHS Miracle of Birth Center to see and pet adorable baby pigs, cows, goats and chicks.

24. Go Upscale

Shop ‘til you drop at the West End Market, Veranda and more. The new Veranda area in the Grandstand features boutique-style shopping showcasing vintage, upcycled, handmade and made-in-Minnesota goods.

25. Eat Food On a Stick

A State Fair staple, you can find more than 60 items on a stick including Cajun-seasoned alligator sausage, bacon, deep-fried olives, key lime pie and more.

