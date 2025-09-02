ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The final numbers are in for the 12-day run of the Minnesota State Fair. The Great Minnesota Get Together had 1,940,869 people attend, the fifth most in fair history.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

2025 Minnesota State Fair, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON 2025 Minnesota State Fair, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

READ MORE: Labor Day Weekend Wraps Up The Minnesota State Fair Fun [GALLERY]

Who won the Amateur Talent Show?

Nearly 5,000 fans watched the Amateur Talent Show finals and saw Ashley Wongbi of St. Paul win the Open Division with her vocal performance of "Heart of Stone." Matissa Conrad of Shoreview won the Teen Division with her dance, and Gerald Fang of Maple Grove took first in the Preteen Division playing piano.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

2025 Minnesota State Fair, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON 2025 Minnesota State Fair, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

READ MORE: Top 10 Must-Taste Dishes At The Minnesota State Fair [PHOTOS]

What were some other highlights from the 2025 fair?

Other highlights include the agricultural and creative competitions drawing over 35,000 entries, the Purple Ribbon Auction setting eight new record prices, and raising over $1.3 million for 4-H members. The Miracle of Birth welcomed 142 newborn animals, more than 95,000 people attended the Grand Stand concerts, and the Minnesota Valley Transit Authority set a new record for park and ridership with over 148,000 rides, a 17% increase from last year. The 2026 Minnesota State Fair will take place from August 27th through Labor Day, September 7th.

READ MORE: Rides And Cuisine: St. Cloud Family Brings Joy To State Fairgoers

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

2025 Minnesota State Fair, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON 2025 Minnesota State Fair, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Staying Cool in Summer Heat Record heat sent people flocking to area beaches and parks to stay cool but others still took in other outdoor fun too. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Little Falls Arts & Crafts Show The Little Falls Arts & Crafts show is one of the last big events of the summer. The show continues to draw people in from around the state and crafters from across the country. Check out these photos from its 51st year.