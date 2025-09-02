Minnesota State Fair Wraps Up With Nearly Two Million Visitors
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The final numbers are in for the 12-day run of the Minnesota State Fair. The Great Minnesota Get Together had 1,940,869 people attend, the fifth most in fair history.
Who won the Amateur Talent Show?
Nearly 5,000 fans watched the Amateur Talent Show finals and saw Ashley Wongbi of St. Paul win the Open Division with her vocal performance of "Heart of Stone." Matissa Conrad of Shoreview won the Teen Division with her dance, and Gerald Fang of Maple Grove took first in the Preteen Division playing piano.
What were some other highlights from the 2025 fair?
Other highlights include the agricultural and creative competitions drawing over 35,000 entries, the Purple Ribbon Auction setting eight new record prices, and raising over $1.3 million for 4-H members. The Miracle of Birth welcomed 142 newborn animals, more than 95,000 people attended the Grand Stand concerts, and the Minnesota Valley Transit Authority set a new record for park and ridership with over 148,000 rides, a 17% increase from last year. The 2026 Minnesota State Fair will take place from August 27th through Labor Day, September 7th.
