AJR Joins An Impressive Lineup For This Year’s State Fair
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A multiplatinum indie pop trio will grace the stage of the Great Minnesota Get Together this summer. AJR will hit the stage at the Minnesota State Fair on Wednesday, September 2nd. The trio has generated billions of streams and four platinum singles, along with being one of the 500 most listened to artists on Spotify.
AJR will be joined by Quinn XCII (92) and Avery Cochrane. Quinn XCII (92) blends pop, alternative, and genre-bending storytelling and has garnered multiple platinum singles like "Straightjacket." Tickets for AJR go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.
9 grandstand shows have now been announced for the 2026 state fair.
AJR joins Bonnie Raitt, "Weird" Al Yankovic, Sierra Ferrell, Tommy James & The Shondells with special guest Herman Hermit's Peter Noone, Rod Stewart with Richard Marx, Brad Paisley, and the It's Iconic tour with TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue as acts announced for the 2026 state fair.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT
2025 Minnesota State Fair
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt
Kansas and Jefferson Starship at The Ledge
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt
Turnpike Troubadours at the Ledge
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt