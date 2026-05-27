Some big changes for a Sartell Mexican restaurant.

Anejos Mexican restaurant on Pine Cone Road in Sartell announced today it is closing at the end of this month for renovations.

But in a Facebook post, The Navarro family that owns and operates the restaurant promises they'll be back.

"This isn’t goodbye. It’s a new chapter," the post says.

Get ready for a new Mexican restaurant concept.

"We’ll be returning under a new name: LOS SANCHEZ. Same ownership, same heart just a new concept, new look, and new experience."

The post says the new restaurant will still have some of the same Anejos dishes and drinks that customers have loved for the past 12 years.

But "if you have that favorite meal you always order, your go-to drink, or a dish you can’t imagine us without… now is the time to come enjoy it with us, just in case it disappears forever."

The post says there's no reopening date yet, but that they'll keep customers updated as the project progresses.

"Thank you for being part of our story these past 12 years. Your support has meant everything to us."

The post urges their loyal customers to visit Anejos befiore the end of this month "and help us close tthis chapter the right way."

Anejos says all gift cards will be honored with the new concept of Los Sanchez.