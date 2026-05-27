The city of Sartell was optimistic that they would receive state money to pay for infrastructure improvements in the medical campus area along Highway 15. That money was not approved by the State Legislature during their most recent session in the bonding bill. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum says he is disappointed that their project was not included. Sartell had requested $22.7 Million for infrastructure to build out roads and infrastructure to expand that portion of the city. Fitzthum says they will have to get creative to find other ways to help fund the project. He did not rule out going back to the legislature again to ask for additional money.

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Mill District

The city of Sartell is moving forward with the plan to find a buyer to develop for former paper mill site known now as the Mill District. Fitzthum says the city council is expected to take action June 8, at the next council meeting to make the mill district property available for sale to potential developers. Fitzthum is optimistic the city can find a suitable buyer or buyers in short order. He says they are expecting to approve a 2-year listing agreement with IAG.

Walking Path

The walking path on the east side of the Mississippi River near the pedestrian bridge is under construction. Fitzthum expects a late spring/early summer opening of that path which is also on the mill site along the river. He says the biggest concern he has is safety for residents on the east side because they need to stay on the trail and not venture beyond that.

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Running for Mayor

Fitzthum has filed to run for mayor again this year. He says he was encouraged to run for the open senate seat in district 13 or the state representative seat in district 13B. Both seats are left vacant as Jeff Howe is not running for the senate seat and Tim O'Driscoll is not running for his representative seat. Fitzthum believes he is best suited right now to continue in his role in local politics. He says "my energy in this role is still strong".

Road Projects

The Grizzly Lane project is underway is Sartell. Fitzthum says the project is progressing at the anticipated pace. Grizzly Lane is undergoing a complete reconstruct this summer/fall. The Westside reconstruct project is finishing up this summer. Fitzthum says some minor finishes are taking place. That project took place largely each of the last 2 years.

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Hotel Construction

The Wyndham Garden Hill Hotel construction is progressing well. Fitzthum says the expected date to open the facility is November 1. He expects the Hotel to see significant use during the week from those in town for medical care with it seeing lots of use on weekends when youth tournaments are held in town.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Ryan Fitzthum, click below.