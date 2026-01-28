The City of Sartell has been included amongst the Governor's Capital investment projects for this year. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON for our monthly conversation. He says Sartell has requested $22.7 Million for infrastructure, road improvements within the medical campus along Highway 15.

On Governor's 2026 Budget

Fitzthum explains, they've been asking for this money from the state for approximately 7 years. He says this is the first time this project has made it onto the Governor's. Both Fitzthum and Sartell City Administrator Anna Gruber met with the Governor's office to discuss the project last month. He says being on the Governor's list is important to them and they are optimistic about what will happen during this year's legislative session.

Roads to be Repaired

Fitzthum is optimistic the entire $22.7 Million will remain on the bonding bill. He says if the money is granted, they will be able to put new roads into that part of the city and re-do some roads that need repair in the same area. Existing roads that would receive work include LeSauk Drive and Leander (50th Avenue).

Hotel Progress

Sartell is excited about the progress of the building of their new Wyndham Garden Hill Hotel. Fitzthum says the crews have put beams up and the project is starting to go vertical. The expectation is that the project will be complete by the end of 2026.

New House of Pizza

The House of Pizza is building a restaurant inside the Coborns Grocery Store along Pine Cone Road in Sartell. Fitzthum says the food court area is blocked off as construction takes place. He believes good progress has been made and completion of the project and an opening appears to be "pretty close". House of Pizza had a location in Sartell in the strip mall next to Coborns on Pine Cone Road. They currently have a location in St. Cloud along 2nd Street South.

New Stop Light

A traffic light is going into the intersection of Pine Cone Road and 7th Street North. Fitzthum says the build-out has taken place with the traffic light needing to be installed as the last step. He is unsure what the timeline is for this new stop light to become operational.

