Development continues to happen in the Sartell Healthcare hub just off Highway 15. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON. He says RAYUS Radiology recently opened their facility in Sartell and are already seeing patients. Fitzthum says Medical Arts Dental will move into their facility on Friday and will start welcoming patients on Monday.

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Healthcare Hub

Fitzthum says CentraCare Sauk Crossing, which is a new development, is already looking to expand their facility. He says the city is excited about these developments to their medical campus. The city of Sartell has requested $22.7 Million in state bonding dollars during this legislative session to pay for infrastructure improvements to the Sartell Medical campus area. Fitzthum has been in talks with State Representative Tim O'Driscoll and State Senator Jeff Howe. Fitzthum is optimistic that Sartell will receive these dollars.

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Hotel in Sartell

The Wyndham Garden Inn Hotel continues to make progress in its construction off LeSauk Drive in Sartell. Fitzthum says the roof is now on the building and he was told they expect to open in early November of this year. He was able to tour the facility with the builders and developers recently. Fitzthum says the crews are installing windows this week or next week.

River Crossing

The River Crossing development still has 2 openings for additional businesses to move into that development. Fitzthum expects Panera Bread to break ground on their facility at River Crossing this spring.

Road Projects

Road construction projects in Sartell this spring and summer include the westside reconstruct completion. Fitzthum says this project started more than a year ago. He expects that project to be finished this summer. Grizzly Lane is the largest road construction project of the season in Sartell. Fitzthum says that project began this week with the road milling already underway. He says that project will have an impact on the Wilds and Celebration neighborhoods. Fitzthum says the Grizzly Lane project is a much needed improvement.

Events

The Walk, Bike and Roll event will take place in Sartell on May 13 at Lions Park. Fitzthum says the event is a free education bike event with information about bike helmets and it will include free hot dogs. Sartell Summerfest will take place this year in Sartell on June 13 with the parade set to begin at 10am.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Ryan Fitzthum, click below.