Minnesota Invests In Sartell’s Niron Magnetics Expansion
SARTELL (WJON News) -- A new Sartell business has been awarded a large grant to help with its new building and job training. Niron Magnetics has received a $10 million grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development's (DEED) Minnesota Forward Fund. The Forward Fund is used to facilitate private investment that supports business atraction and expansion in existing or new industries in the state. Niron Magentics broke ground on its 190,000 sqaure foot facility in Sartell on September 26th. The new plant is expected to create 175 jobs and be open by 2027.
What does Niron Magnetics do and did any other businesses receive grant money?
Niron Magnetics produces permanent magnets used in speakers, sensors, cellphones, cars and more. The grant was part of $69 million dollars awarded by DEED. North Wind Test, LLC in Rosemount, Hennepin Technical College, and the University of St. Thomas also recieved grants.
