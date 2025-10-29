Road construction projects are wrapping up in Sartell for the season. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON. He says the westside reconstruct is nearing completion. Fitzthum says the curbs and sidewalks are complete and a layer of pavement has been laid. He says the road is open and any final touches on the project will be complete in the spring. Sartell is planning a big reconstruct project on Grizzly Lane in 2026.

photo - Jay Caldwell photo - Jay Caldwell loading...

Wyndham Garden Hotel

Ground was broken and footings are being poured on the new Wyndham Garden Inn Hotel in Sartell. This will be the 2nd hotel in the community. Sartell already has an AmericInn, which is also a Wyndham property. The new hotel in Sartell is expected to be complete and open in the fall of 2026. Fitzthum says the new Wyndham Garden Inn brings 86 rooms to the community. He is hopeful Sartell will be able to draw additional hotels in the years to come. Fitzthum believes hotels are an incubator for growth of restaurants and retail.

Mill District

The Mill District site owners representative, IAG met with the City Council and staff on Monday. Fitzthum would like the developments on the Mill site to be of year round appeal. He says a hotel would be one of the additions he'd like to see. Other additions Fitzthum would like to see on the Mill site would be a brewery, some residential and possible a building for curling.

Niron Magnetics

Fitzthum says the clearing of the site for Niron Magnetics continues. He says the majority of the physical development of the construction will start in the spring of 2026. He anticipates Niron Magnetics to start operation in 2027. Fitzthum says there is high demand for their product. He anticipates Niron will employ 175 to start and could grow to 200 employees.

photo - Jay Caldwell photo - Jay Caldwell loading...

River Crossing

Panera Bread is coming to River Crossing with construction starting in the spring. Fitzthum anticipates this quick serve option to open in the summer or fall of 2026. He says there is space for 2 more quick serve locations to join the River Crossing development.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Ryan Fitzthum, click below.