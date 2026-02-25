The stop light on Pine Cone Road and 7th Street in Sartell is there but not yet operational. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON to talk about all things happening in the city. He says the light will be turned on March 4 but may not be fully operational right away but would be soon. Fitzthum explains the light at that intersection will be sequenced with the light at nearby 2nd 1/2 street and Pine Cone Road.

Road Projects

Road crews are repairing pot holes during the cold weather with more permanent patches coming in the late spring or early summer. Fitzthum says the road projects in Sartell in 2026 include the completion of the West Side reconstruct, work on Terry Lane, 1st Street North, Grizzly Lane, 8th Street North and 18th Avenue North.

Trails

Sartell is also working on trail connections this spring and summer. Fitzthum says that will include the expansion of trails on the mill site going north from the bridge and along Heritage Drive from Amber Avenue out to County Road 1. He says they have nearly 80 miles of trails in the city.

Hotel Progress

The Wyndham Garden Inn Hotel off LeSauk Drive in Sartell is making progress. Fitzthum says it appears the first floor is framed out and work on the 2nd level is underway. He expects progress to continue throughout the rest of year with an opening at the end of this calendar year.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Ryan Fitzthum, click below.