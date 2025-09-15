SARTELL (WJON News) -- A unique event in Sartell will bring close to 1,000 people together to share stories and eat. The Meating is an annual event at Waters Church for men ages 15 and older to come together and eat a lot of grilled meat. There will be about 2,000 pounds of meat, like hot dogs, chicken wings, pulled pork, hamburgers, and ribeye.

Connection Coordinator Brother Mitch Severson says they do so many events for women at the church, they wanted to do something just for men, and they couldn't do it without all their volunteers:

"I'll tell you how we do it is we have a lot of guys that show up, they bring their grills. They grab their grills from home, some dust them off, fill the propane, fill the charcoal, bring the Blackstones, the Webers, whatever you're bringing, and we line up two rows. Last year, we had 32 grillers. So we had 32 grills going and we fire them all up and then we run everything out in stages for the different types of meat that we're serving at different times."

Severson says The Meating started with seven people and six pounds of bacon and has grown steadily from there. The event is free to attend, and Severson says it is open to all, not just church members. He says it is fun to see fathers and sons come out together:

"There's a lot of guys where we have had three generations, with the son, the da,d and the grandpa, that have been coming to these events too. So, it's a really fun event that is literally for all your different ages, whether you're just in high school, college, or you're retired, like the car show brings a lot of different aspects to it, and it's an easy thing to get along in."

Severson says they will have live music from Chase Grant and the Ranch Hands, and there is just so much going on besides all the food.

There will be a car show, the POW Hot Air Balloon, a Gold Star memorial from Rock on Trucks, a gift card giveaway, and a hot dog eating and hot wing contest. Plus a grand prize drawing of free Chick-fil-A for a year. All of the meat is either donated or bought by the church. The Meating takes place from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday at Waters Church in Sartell.

