Get Ready Sartell, A New Restaurant Is Coming
SARTELL (WJON News) -- A new casual dining experience is coming to Sartell next year. Panera Bread will be building a restaurant in the city which is expected to be open in the fall. The 2,400 square foot establishment will be built near Chipotle and Starbucks on Crossing Loop just off of Highway 15 and Riverside Avenue South. It will offer the chains signature fresh baked goods, soups, salads, and sandwiches and will have both sit down and drive thru dining options. Panera is expected to break ground in the spring. The chain has 28 locations in Minnesota and 2,200 around the U.S. including its St. Cloud restaurant.
Get our free mobile app
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- New Wildfire Detection Tech Aims To Protect Minnesota’s Forests
- Como Park Zoo Welcomes a New Resident
- Musical Makes Kids Part Of The Enormous Adventure
- Big Winners And Good Times At LedgeTober Flannel Fest [PHOTOS]
- Brothers Launch Fishing Initiative To Help Kids In Need
- Target’s New Self-checkout System Is A Game Changer For Accessibility
LOOK: Top pizza chains in the US
To help you find your next slice, Stacker examined PMQ Pizza Magazine's 2025 Pizza Power report to round up the 30 biggest pizza chains in the country based on annual sales in 2023. Some are classic fast-food franchises, customizable and deliverable to our doorsteps in less than 60 minutes; others are brick-and-mortar family joints.
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: The top burger restaurant chains in America
Stacker gathered YouGov Ratings to rank the top 20 burger restaurant chains in America, according to customers in the third quarter of 2024.
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: This Is the Signature Sandwich From Each State
Stacker researched staple sandwiches—the kind that makes residents proud—and highlighted one from each state that everyone should try.
Gallery Credit: Stacker