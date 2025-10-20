SARTELL (WJON News) -- A new casual dining experience is coming to Sartell next year. Panera Bread will be building a restaurant in the city which is expected to be open in the fall. The 2,400 square foot establishment will be built near Chipotle and Starbucks on Crossing Loop just off of Highway 15 and Riverside Avenue South. It will offer the chains signature fresh baked goods, soups, salads, and sandwiches and will have both sit down and drive thru dining options. Panera is expected to break ground in the spring. The chain has 28 locations in Minnesota and 2,200 around the U.S. including its St. Cloud restaurant.

