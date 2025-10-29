Rochester Chick-fil-A To Donate $25,000 To Local Food Bank
ROCHESTER (WJON News) -- To celebrate its grand opening, a new restaurant in Rochester is making a large donation to a local food bank. Owner Matt Stockdale and Chick-fil-A are making a $25,000 donation to Feeding America as part of the restaurant's grand opening celebration. The funds will be distributed to the Channel One Regional Food Bank. Stockdale also owns the Rochester Chick-fil-A Ear of Corn restaurant and has helped provide nearly 20,000 meals in partnership with Community Food Response since 2018.
In addition to the donation, the new restaurant is encouraging people to dress like a cow on opening day on November 6th. Anyone who dresses up will be able to get one free entree, whether they are in a full cow costume or a simple cow-spotted accessory. The new restaurant will be located at 330 17th Avenue Northwest. It will be open Monday through Saturday from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., offering dine-in, carry out, and drive-thru, and will bring about 100 new jobs to the Rochester community.
