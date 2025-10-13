Another Favorite Bites The Dust In St. Cloud Dining Scene
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A major restaurant chain will close its St. Cloud location at the end of this week. Red Robin Gourment Burgers, Inc., located at 3945 West Division Street by Crossroads Center, will permanently close on October 19th. Red Robin management says the closing is due to the building's lease expiring, and they could not come to an agreement on a new lease.
The closing is not part of the 70 restaurant closures announced by the corporate office earlier this year. In Late February, Red Robin announced that they would close 70 underperforming locations over the next five years, with 10 to 15 of those closings to take place in 2025. The St. Cloud Red Robin opened in January of 2016 in the former location of TGI Friday's. Red Robin has three other locations in Minnesota in Apple Valley, Shoreview, and Plymouth.
