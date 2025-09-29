Target’s New Self-checkout System Is A Game Changer For Accessibility
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Minnesota-based retailer Target is rolling out a new self-checkout system nationwide. The retail giant announced the launch of the first-of-its-kind accessible self-checkout. The accessible self-checkout is designed for guests with disabilities, including those who are blind or have low vision, and those with motor disabilities. The system will work seamlessly with Target's existing self-checkouts and includes Braille and high contrast button icons, a headphone jack with adjustable volume controls, a custom tactile controller, physical navigation buttons, and a dedicated info key.
Did Target work with any groups in developing the new self-checkouts?
Target worked closely with the National Federation for the Blind (NFB), which provided feedback throughout the development, design, and testing process. NFB President Mark Riccobono says the new accessible checkout experience is unique not only because it is a first in the industry but because it was designed through collaboration with the blind, incorporating NFB's technical expertise and lived experiences. The rollout of the new accessible self-checkouts is expected to take place over the holiday season and into early 2026.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Wonderland’s War’s Next Chapter Offers Thrilling New Strategies
- Local Boutiques And Baked Goods Shine At The Hello Fall Festival
- Sartell’s Beloved House Of Pizza Is Returning
- Last Chance For New Bites At The Minnesota State Fair [PHOTOS]
- State Fair Wraps Up Another Unforgettable Summer [GALLERY]
- Minnesota Comedian Denise Winkelman Celebrates Her First Special
QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos?
LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
LOOK: The top burger restaurant chains in America
Gallery Credit: Stacker