MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Minnesota-based retailer Target is rolling out a new self-checkout system nationwide. The retail giant announced the launch of the first-of-its-kind accessible self-checkout. The accessible self-checkout is designed for guests with disabilities, including those who are blind or have low vision, and those with motor disabilities. The system will work seamlessly with Target's existing self-checkouts and includes Braille and high contrast button icons, a headphone jack with adjustable volume controls, a custom tactile controller, physical navigation buttons, and a dedicated info key.

Did Target work with any groups in developing the new self-checkouts?

Target worked closely with the National Federation for the Blind (NFB), which provided feedback throughout the development, design, and testing process. NFB President Mark Riccobono says the new accessible checkout experience is unique not only because it is a first in the industry but because it was designed through collaboration with the blind, incorporating NFB's technical expertise and lived experiences. The rollout of the new accessible self-checkouts is expected to take place over the holiday season and into early 2026.

