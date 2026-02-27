Come this May, the cereal aisle at Target stores nationwide will be missing something -- certified synthetic colors.

The Minneapolis-based retailer announced today it's been working "closely with national brand and owned brand partners to reformulate products where needed while preserving the quality and value guests expect."

The company says the result is a cereal aisle that maintains strong variety across flavors, dietary needs and price points.

WHY DROP ARTIFICIAL COLORS?

Cara Sylvester is the executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Target. She says consumers want healthier options.

"We know consumers are increasingly prioritizing healthier lifestyles, and we're moving quickly to evolve our offerings to meet their needs," Sylvester said in a news release.

"Our new cereal assortment made without certified synthetic colors makes it easier for busy families to make choices they feel good about, and shows what it means to curate a great assortment and lead with merchandising authority."

In announcing the change, the company says Target shopper data and guest feedback show "a long-term shift toward foods made without artificial additives — particularly for the products families buy for their children."

The company says by the end of May, all of the cereal sold in Target stores and through their online store will be made without certified synthetic colors.

Target has been investing in wellness, food innovation and product development for some time. Its store brand "Good & Gather" launched in 2019 with some 2,500 products, including dairy, produce, ready-made pastas, meats, baby and toddler food.

Target says all of these products are made without artificial flavors and sweeteners, synthetic colors or high-fructose corn syrup.

The company says the cereal announcement today is part of an overall mission to "build a grocery experience rooted in differentiation and intentional curation for today's families...and guest expectations."