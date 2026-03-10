UNDATED (WJON News) -- A Minnesota company has been named the first partner for some new marquee events. TIME has named Target as its design partner for four flagship events in 2026. The partnership will span the TIME Women of the Year Leadership Forum and Gala, TIME 100 Next, TIME 100 Creators, and the debut of TIME 100 Sports.

Target Target loading...

What does the partnership mean?

As the official design partner, Target will lend its design expertise to help enhance and elevate TIME's flagship event experiences for attendees and honorees. Target's Chief Merchandising Officer, Cara Sylvester, says Target is a brand that's committed to offering great style, design, and value to everyone, and they are thrilled to be TIME's first official design partner.

TIME's Chief Executive Officer Jessica Sibley says TIME's events are powerful live journalism platforms that convene the most influential leaders shaping our world, and as they continue to grow their global events portfolio, Target brings a distinctive creative perspective that will complement the experiences.

Target Target loading...

The TIME events have a large impact.

TIME's global events have tripled in scale from 11 events to 37 events since 2022, and they attract more than 30,000 people across cities worldwide. Target serves guests at 2,000 stores across the country and online.

Get our free mobile app

Target Corporation Target Corporation loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

LOOK: 20 Outside-the-Box Uses for Vacant Big-Box Stores When a big-box store shuts down, its closure can significantly affect the local community and its economy. In numerous instances, the emphasis has shifted from traditional retail to more experiential opportunities. Let's explore 20 innovative businesses and services that can make the most of these adaptable spaces. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos? How well do you know the logos of 50 of the world's most famous companies? Keep scrolling to see if you can guess which icon belongs to which brand.