Target Offering Christmas Eve Delivery On Last Minute Orders

Target Offering Christmas Eve Delivery On Last Minute Orders

Stephen Allen, Target Corporation

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- People looking to get last-minute Christmas gifts can have them delivered on Christmas Eve. Target is offering same-day delivery for orders placed by 3:00 p.m. and Drive-Up and Pickup orders placed by 6:00 p.m. will also be available the same day.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app
Stephen Allen, Target Corporation
loading...
Stephen Allen, Target Corporation
loading...
Stephen Allen, Target Corporation
loading...

Executive Vice President and CEO Michael Friddelke says at Target they understand that life can get busy, which is why Target is committed to making last-minute holiday shopping easy with delivery options.

Stephen Allen, Target Corporation
loading...
Deanna Luu, Target Corporation
loading...
Deanna Luu, Target Corporation
loading...

The retailer also has extended holiday hours from 7:00 a.m. to Midnight through December 23rd, and stores will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve Day. Target Circle 360 members get free same-day delivery on orders over $35, and nonmembers can get same-day delivery for $9.99 per order.

Deanna Luu, Target Corporation
loading...
Deanna Luu, Target Corporation
loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

 

TOUR OF GLENSHEEN AT THE HOLIDAYS

 

The Best Royal Frosting For Holiday Cookies

 

GLOW Holiday Festival Lights Up Minnesota State Fairgrounds

Filed Under: christmas shopping, target, target stores
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON