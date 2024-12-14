Target Offering Christmas Eve Delivery On Last Minute Orders

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- People looking to get last-minute Christmas gifts can have them delivered on Christmas Eve. Target is offering same-day delivery for orders placed by 3:00 p.m. and Drive-Up and Pickup orders placed by 6:00 p.m. will also be available the same day.

Executive Vice President and CEO Michael Friddelke says at Target they understand that life can get busy, which is why Target is committed to making last-minute holiday shopping easy with delivery options.

The retailer also has extended holiday hours from 7:00 a.m. to Midnight through December 23rd, and stores will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve Day. Target Circle 360 members get free same-day delivery on orders over $35, and nonmembers can get same-day delivery for $9.99 per order.

