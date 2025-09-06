Target Center Shines As Finalist For Arena Of The Year
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Minnesota event center has been nominated as a finalist for one of the best in the country. Target Center has been nominated for the 2025 Arena of the Year by the International Entertainment Buyers Association (IEBA). The nomination is based on Target Center's commitment to delivering world-class entertainment to the Twin Cities year after year. Target Center's Assistant General Manager Amy Rahja says the nomination reflects the commitment of their hardworking staff and loyal fans to the artists and partners who make each event possible.
What is IEBA?
IEBA is a not-for-profit trade organization for live entertainment industry professionals who buy, book, and sell talent, and was founded in 1970. The winner of the Arena of the Year will be announced at the IEBA Honors & Awards ceremony held on October 7th in Nashville.
