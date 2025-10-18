Woolrich And Target Launch Trendy Outdoor Apparel This Weekend
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Two iconic brands have teamed up to launch a new line of styles this weekend. Minnesota-based Target and Woolrich launched their limited-time collection on Saturday. The new collection features men's and women's apparel, home, outdoor gear, and food and beverage. It includes Target's largest men's capsule ever, along with classic standouts like the Women's Buffalo Check Melton Jacket and Adult Printed Landscape Zip-Up Fleece Jacket.
Target Executive Vice President Jill Sando says the Woolrich and Target collection is all about fashion meeting function to help customers embrace the outdoors in style, and she loves how the two brands have worked together to create something fun. The Woolrich and Target Collection is available at select Target stores and on Target.com and features over 100 reinvented classics blending Woolrich's heritage of outdoor craftsmanship and modern style.
