MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Two iconic brands have teamed up to launch a new line of styles this weekend. Minnesota-based Target and Woolrich launched their limited-time collection on Saturday. The new collection features men's and women's apparel, home, outdoor gear, and food and beverage. It includes Target's largest men's capsule ever, along with classic standouts like the Women's Buffalo Check Melton Jacket and Adult Printed Landscape Zip-Up Fleece Jacket.

Target Target loading...

Target Target loading...

Get our free mobile app

Target Executive Vice President Jill Sando says the Woolrich and Target collection is all about fashion meeting function to help customers embrace the outdoors in style, and she loves how the two brands have worked together to create something fun. The Woolrich and Target Collection is available at select Target stores and on Target.com and features over 100 reinvented classics blending Woolrich's heritage of outdoor craftsmanship and modern style.

Target Target loading...

Target Target loading...

Target Target loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: Popular fashion trends from the year you were born Leg warmers, pillbox hats, and overalls are a few of the most memorable fashion trends over the last 100 years. Take a trip down memory lane and explore these trends. Gallery Credit: Andrew Lisa

LOOK: 79 of the Most 1970s Photos You've Ever Seen Step back into the wild, rebellious 1970s with 79 unforgettable photos that capture the era's bold fashions, entertainment and everyday life. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz