Target Adds New Floral Brand Just In Time For Mother’s Day

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Just in time for Mother's Day, a Minnesota retailer has added a new floral line. Target has launched Good Little Garden, its first standalone floral-owned brand.

Good Little Gardens will feature over 60 options across everyday and seasonal assortments of fresh, colorful plants and blooms, including: bouquets of fresh-cut tulips, roses, and carnations starting at just $6, potted plants starting at $15, and seasonal items. Executive Vice President Lisa Roath says fresh flowers and plants play a big role in helping people observe important moments and create moments of joy every day, which is why she is proud of Target's newest brand, Good Little Gardens.

In 2020, Target introduced seasonal florals as part of its party supply brand Spritz, and since then, the retailer says floral sales have tripled, with customers sharing their desire for more options in the store and online year-round.

