Target Adds New Floral Brand Just In Time For Mother’s Day

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Just in time for Mother's Day, a Minnesota retailer has added a new floral line. Target has launched Good Little Garden, its first standalone floral-owned brand.

Target Corporation Good Little Garden PHOTO courtesy of Target Corporation loading...

Good Little Gardens will feature over 60 options across everyday and seasonal assortments of fresh, colorful plants and blooms, including: bouquets of fresh-cut tulips, roses, and carnations starting at just $6, potted plants starting at $15, and seasonal items. Executive Vice President Lisa Roath says fresh flowers and plants play a big role in helping people observe important moments and create moments of joy every day, which is why she is proud of Target's newest brand, Good Little Gardens.

Target Communications Creative PHOTO courtesy of Target loading...

Get our free mobile app

In 2020, Target introduced seasonal florals as part of its party supply brand Spritz, and since then, the retailer says floral sales have tripled, with customers sharing their desire for more options in the store and online year-round.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: 50 Famous brands that no longer exist Stacker compiled a list of more than four dozen famous consumer brands that no longer exist, consulting sites such as TheStreet, Good Housekeeping, and Eat This, Not That!, along with numerous throwback sites dedicated to consumer brands. Gallery Credit: Liz Barrett Foster

LOOK: 20 Outside-the-Box Uses for Vacant Big-Box Stores When a big-box store shuts down, its closure can significantly affect the local community and its economy. In numerous instances, the emphasis has shifted from traditional retail to more experiential opportunities. Let's explore 20 innovative businesses and services that can make the most of these adaptable spaces. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz