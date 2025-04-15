Red Carpet To Celebrate Anniversary With Big Event This Fall
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A longtime downtown St. Cloud business is celebrating an anniversary in October. The Red Carpet Nightclub will celebrate its 45th Anniversary with a two-day celebration on Friday, October 10th and Saturday, October 11th.
Friday will be customer appreciation day in the Martini Lounge and have the bands Tim Mahoney and the Meanines, and G.B. Leighton on the main stage. Saturday will be the all-time employee reunion and the bands Johnny Clueless and FLIPP will be on the main stage. Co-Event Organizer Jaime Foster says they wanted to bring in some long-time favorites and a variety of genres for the music:
"It's the right size for up-and-coming bands, especially local bands so you know a lot of these bands that have been at the Carpet were there when they were up-and-coming and we want to continue that as a Central Minnesota and music history, and kind of evolve with it."
They are also going to have food from old neighbors the House of Pizza and Bravo Burrioto. Co-Organizer Hayley Gaetz Foster says they wanted to bring back some nostalgia by partnering on the food:
"I know a lot of folks loved going to those places before they'd come to the Red Carpet and people still love their food so wanted to include that and I know that'd be nostalgic for a lot of folks to come back to the club and also be able to get those you know get a Bravo Burrito or a slice of pizza from the House."
Gaetz Foster says they will have some surprises throughout the entire venue for the weekend too. Tickets for the 45th Anniversary Celebration's main stage music are $20 each and are on sale now on the Red Carpet's website.
