ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An event in St. Cloud is looking to bring more awareness to the local music scene. AJAX Productions' Open Mic Showcase will take place at the Keller Bar in downtown St. Cloud on Saturday Night. The event will feature area Hip Hop artists and offer an opportunity for aspiring artists to get up on stage.

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Owner AJ Gohman says all genres of music are welcome:

"This Open Mic is not just per say for Hip Hop. We're going to open that up to all genres of music. I think we have a couple like soft rock coming out to this one, but just because we are predominantly Hip Hop, that's how it comes out that way."

He says one of their goals is to open up the community and branch out to the different styles of music and try to bring them all together:

"Music in itself is an art, and we within AJAX Productions, we love all types of music; we don't specifically just stay to Hip Hop, but that's what we make the majority of the time. I've been trying to do some sort of country-style stuff, but it's all in the works, and we're trying."

Gohman says they already have three headliners and 16 total acts lined up for the show, and they hope to make it a monthly event. The Open Mic Showcase starts at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday and costs $5.00 to attend. It is a 21+ event.

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