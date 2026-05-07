ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a large amount of mail.

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On Thursday, St. Cloud police took a report of found property. A homeowner noticed several packages that were left at her home that did not belong to her. She was also missing a package that had been shipped to her address.

Officers reviewed video suggesting that the suspect was 39-year-old Joshua Keller of St. Cloud. Keller was found and allegedly in possession of a large amount of mail and packages.

Keller was arrested and booked into the Stearns County Jail.

On April 22nd, Keller was also arrested for felony mail theft. At that time, he claimed to be a St. Cloud Police Officer (which he is not).

He was also charged with misdemeanor impersonating an officer. He was also booked into the Stearns County Jail at that time.

It is believed he has been targeting addresses between 5th Avenue South and 9th Avenue South from 4th Street South to University Drive South in St. Cloud.

Residents are advised to contact the St. Cloud police at 320-251-1200 if they believe their mail has been stolen.