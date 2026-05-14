ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Mongolian grill in St. Cloud is closing later this month. HuHot Mongolian Grill has announced that it will close on May 25th.

The restaurant, at 3701 West Division Street, will close permanently at the close of business on Memorial Day.

The eatery says anyone with gift cards or Value Connection certificates should use them before their closing date.

There was no reason provided as to why HuHot is closing.

The business took over for Mongo's Grill in the fall of 2024, after Mongo's parent company planned to close the St. Cloud location.

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