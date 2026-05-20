ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Catholic Community Schools has named its new leadership team for Cathedral School

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Richard McMorrow has been named principal of Cathedral School. McMorrow has over 35 years of educational experience, including 16 years teaching at Cathedral and one year as principal of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School. Most recently, he taught and served in administrative roles at Foley High School. During his first tenure at Cathedral, McMorrow led student mission trips to Africa for 12 years and coached girls’ soccer for 15 years.

The assistant principal is Tanya Vossberg, who has 26 years of leadership and counseling experience in St. Cloud Area School District 742 and the community. Most recently, serving as dean of students at Tech High School. She also held leadership roles at Kennedy Community School, North Junior High, and Talahi Elementary School.

McMorrow succeeds longtime principal Kathy Crispo, who will retire this summer.

Vossberg takes over from James Lalley, who is pursuing opportunities closer to his family in Minneapolis.