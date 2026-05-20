May 31 is World No Tobacco Day and the St. Cloud V.A. is offering services to help veterans quit smoking and chewing. Psychologist Dr. Leia Twigg-Smith and Public Affairs Specialist Jackie Stevenson of the St. Cloud V.A. joined me on WJON. World No Tobacco Day is observed on May 31st to raise awareness about the dangers of tobacco use.

Tobacco Cessation Options

At the St. Cloud V.A. in the Primary Care Integration Clinic, Dr. Twigg-Smith says they help veterans with tobacco cessation. She says veterans are more likely to smoke with many of them picking up the habit while serving in the military. Dr. Twigg-Smith says the military would offer smoke breaks which she feels was an incentive to smoke. She says tobacco options they are looking to prevent include smoking, chewing tobacco and nicotine pouches.

Some Bad Outcomes

Negative outcomes for smokers can include shortness of breath, bad breath, difficulty breathing, lung cancer, cancer of the esophagus, mouth and gums. Dr. Twigg-Smith says there are over 7,000 chemicals in tobacco that are cancer causing.

Treatments

Options to treat tobacco in the St. Cloud V.A. system include nicotine replacement products like patches, lozenges and gum. Dr. Twigg-Smith says these items include a low level amount of medical nicotine but not the carcinogenic chemicals in most nicotine products. She says they offer medication management to help manage the cravings too.

Contact St. Cloud V.A.

If veterans are eligible for care they can visit the St. Cloud V.A. in person, give them a call, or use V.A. connect.

Memorial Day Ceremony

The St. Cloud V.A. is hosting a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 25 beginning at 10:30am at the main Medical Center in Building 96 near the Veterans Golf Course. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved into the auditorium.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Dr. Leia Twigg-Smith and Jackie Stevenson, click below.