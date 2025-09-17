The St. Cloud V.A. is planning flu clinic opportunities for veterans in October. To discuss dates and details I was joined by Kristin Bartels, Stacie Newlander and Jackie Stevenson from the St. Cloud V.A. Bartels is the Pharmacy Program Manager for Emergency Management and Emerging Priorities. She says she is in charge of the V.A.'s vaccine response. Stacie Newlander is the Health Promotion Disease Prevention Program Manager and she is also a Registered Nurse.

Flu Clinics

Newlander says they are planning many flu clinic options for veterans in St. Cloud and surrounding areas. Veterans can get a flu shot between September and December if they already have an appointment scheduled with a provider. Veterans could also get a flu vaccine without an appointment at the following clinics; Monday October 6, Tuesday October 7, Thursday October 9, Wednesday October 15, and Thursday October 16. Each of these will be from 9am-1pm. Newlander says they are also offering an evening clinic on Friday October 17 from 2-6pm and a Saturday morning clinic on Saturday October 18 from 9am-noon. These options are all at the St. Cloud V.A. location.

Additional St. Cloud Area Options

The V.A. is also offering a flu clinic in Alexandria at the medical facility on Tuesday October 7 from 9am-3pm. This is a walk-in clinic with no appointment needed. In Montevideo there will be a flu clinic on Thursday October 9 from 9am-2pm. This will also be a walk-in clinic. The St. Cloud V.A. is also offering a drive-thru clinic in Brainerd on Wednesday October 8 from 10am-5pm.

What Strains Are Covered

Bartels says each year numerous flu strains are covered in one flu shot. She says this year 3 strains will be covered. Bartels says the vaccines we use in the United States this fall are based on what is seen from the flu season in the southern hemisphere earlier in the year. Newlander says a vaccine in September or October will protect the recipient for 6 months or throughout what is considered the flu season.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Stacie Newlander, Kristin Bartels and Jackie Stevenson, click below.