The St. Cloud V.A. is offering a women's veteran town hall on Tuesday December 9. St. Cloud V.A. Public Affairs Officer Barry Venable says this is specific to women veterans and includes a resource fair and ability to participate in a town hall. The event will take place starting at 4:30 pm in Building 4 in room 180 at the Medical Center in St. Cloud.

Plan for the Event

Venable says the town hall will start and 5pm with a couple of presentations planned. He says there are some specific exciting offerings for women. Venable says they hold women's town halls twice a year and they've done this for several years. He says they'd love to see more women veterans participate as they are the fast growing segment in the veteran community.

PACT Act

Venable says the PACT Act, which was passed a couple of years ago provides enhanced enrollment opportunities to veterans who've not previously been using veteran benefits and who are potentially eligible. He says the PACT Act extends throughout the rank of veterans from Vietnam up to the Gulf war and beyond.

Caregiver Support

The St. Cloud V.A. provides support to Caregivers through the Caregiver Support Program. Jessica Behrends is the Program Manager of the Caregiver Support Program with the St. Cloud V.A. She says they provide support to enrolled veterans and their spouses. Behrends explains they help the caregivers support themselves so they can be as healthy as they can in a caregiver role. One of the offerings include respite care for caregivers either at the St. Cloud V.A. or in the home.

